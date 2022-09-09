Google Wear OS now offers dynamic Bitmoji watch faces and ‘Tiles'

Google is yet to offer its Pixel Watch, but it already has a new feature. The search giant has confirmed the availability of the Bitmoji watch face for Wear OS smartwatches.

Bitmoji is essentially a relatively large collection of emojis which have human-like caricatures. The entire collection is available on the Google Play Store. Bitmoji for Wear OS is developed by Facer, a company that offers a big library of watch faces for Wear OS and Tizen smartwatches.

Bitmoji is coming soon to your Wear OS watch face to give your mood a boost throughout the day. After you’ve designed your own personal avatar on Snapchat, Bitmoji.com or the Bitmoji mobile app and installed the Bitmoji watch face, you can send your personal Bitmoji to your watch, where it will change expressions depending on the time of day, the weather and your physical activity.

After installing the Bitmoji app, users are able to create a personalized avatar. Previously, such custom avatars could be used across Snapchat, the Bitmoji app, and Gboard. Moving forward, even smartwatches running Watch OS 3 and above, will be able to sport these avatars as watch faces.

On a smartwatch, the custom Bitmoji avatar will dynamically animate depending on the context. It is able to recognize and react to the time of day, weather conditions, and the user’s activity based on fitness sensors. Users will be able to see the avatar’s appearance and actions dynamically alter to match the conditions.

The Play Store version of the Bitmoji app indicates that it requires Android 11 and above. Incidentally, Wear OS 3 is based on Android 11. This means there are several Wear OS smartwatches that are incompatible with Bitmoji.

Apart from Bitmoji, Google also introduced the Google Keep app. Using this app, users can quickly dictate a note or checklist via their smartwatch, and pin it as a “Tile”. Users can also manage relevant content created across devices, without needing a smartphone or tablet.

Source: Google via 9to5Google