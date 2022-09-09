Corsair announces the K100 AIR ultra-thin mechanical keyboard

Corsair has announced its latest high-end mechanical keyboard, the ultra-thin K100 AIR. Corsair is touting the K100 AIR as its thinnest high-performance keyboard ever, measuring just 11 mm at its slimmest point.

To achieve such a thin profile in a mechanical keyboard, Corsair has deployed Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile switches wrapped in a brushed aluminum frame. The K100 AIR also boasts RGB backlighting.

The K100 AIR offers three connectivity options: Corsair's high-performance Slipstream wireless, low-latency Bluetooth, or a USB wired mode that enables up to 8,000Hz polling on PC and Mac. Using Bluetooth, the K100 AIR can switch between three different devices with the touch of a button, be it a PC, laptop, or tablet. Corsair is promising 50 hours of battery life with RGB backlighting, or up to 200 hours with backlighting off.

Boosting the Corsair K100 AIR's premium experience are four fully programmable macro keys, dedicated media keys, and a programmable aluminum volume roller. Corsair iCue software support enables users to remap keys, program the macro keys, and customize the RGB lighting. All this customization is backed up by 8 MB of onboard storage to save up to 50 profiles, so users can take their macros and lighting effects on the go.

There's no word yet on pricing, but the K100 AIR goes on sale on October 4, 2022.