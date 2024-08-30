Nest Cam streaming is coming soon to other Wear OS smartwatches

Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 at the Made by Google event earlier this month, alongside the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. During the announcement, Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 will come with a Nest Cam streaming feature.

This would allow users to view camera feeds from their Nest Cams directly on their Pixel Watch 3 sitting on their wrists. Now, in an updated support document, Google clarified that the feature won't be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3.

Important: Live video and quick actions are only available on Google Pixel Watch 3. These features will be rolled out soon to other Pixel Watch series and Wear OS devices.

The Nest Cam streaming feature will expand beyond the Pixel Watch 3 and will soon be available on other Wear OS smartwatches. To view the feed on Pixel Watch 3 (and on other Wear OS devices once the feature is live), users can follow the below steps to view the live camera feed on their Wear OS devices:

To access the live view, tap the Camera device tile and then select the camera you want to view.

When you open the camera app, you'll see a close-up view that fills your watch screen. Double tap on the screen to zoom in for a closer look or zoom out to show more of the scene.

To pan the zoomed in camera view, press and slide one finger to the left or right.

At the bottom of the live feed, there will be a hamburger icon that lets you initial 2-way talk via your microphone. Google says, "The camera will chime a second time on the other end, letting the other person know the conversation has concluded." To cancel the 2-way talk.

Users will also be able to send "Quick Responses" such as "You can just leave it" or "We'll be right there," which can be accessed in the menu next to the mic icon. However, to get the live feed, you should have a supported camera connected to the Google Home app.