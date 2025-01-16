Google Workspace increasing Gmail, Drive, and more prices but adds a lot of AI features

Google Workspace customers with Business and Enterprise plans no longer need to buy an add-on to use the search giant's artificial intelligence features within its Workspace services. The company said that Business plans are starting to get the AI features already, while Enterprise customers will get them from January 29.
The new AI features are available for many popular Google services including Gmail, Docs, Meet, Drive, Sheets, Slides, and Chat. These plans also give you access to Gemini Advanced and soon NotebookLM Plus.
Here is a comprehensive overview of all the new features delivered by Google's AI:
|
Gmail
|
Effortlessly write and improve your new emails and replies – from polishing your tone with a single click to generating new drafts from scratch.
|
Generate a summary directly from an email message or email thread, highlighting key takeaways.
|
Draft email responses, query your emails (“Catch me up on Project Clover emails”), summarize emails and email threads.
|
Docs
|
Summarize the main points of a lengthy document or create an outline for a sales pitch, brainstorm a list of ideas for a new marketing campaign. Easily polish your documents with writing, grammar, and formatting suggestions from Gemini.
|
Create unique inline images and full bleed cover images for a variety of needs, like a promotional flier, marketing campaign brief, restaurant menu, and more.
|
Simply add a prompt, like “Create a project outline, including research, design, testing, and production phases”, and a draft will instantly be generated.
|
Create a variety of formatted documents from scratch, like blog posts, press releases, campaign briefs and more.
|
Generate an in-line summary of a document so readers and collaborators can quickly get up to speed.
|
Meet
|
Automatically capture meeting notes, organize them in Google Docs, and share them with your team. Those joining late can catch up during the meeting with “Summary so far”.
|
Adaptive audio lets teams join meetings from multiple nearby laptops without echo or feedback, which is useful when conference rooms or meeting equipment is scarce.
|
Translated captions provide real-time translations of the speaker's language, helping to make meetings more inclusive and collaborative.
|
Drive
|
Summarize multiple documents, generate insights on a specific topic, help you find files, and more.
|
Gemini can summarize long PDFs files, generate insights, or use the PDF to make something new, like a study plan or an email draft.
|
IT teams can automatically and continuously identify, classify, and label sensitive files according to the specific needs of your organization. Classified files can then be protected with existing data loss prevention (DLP) controls.
|
Sheets
|
Quickly create tables, such as an expense tracker, generate insights based on spreadsheet data, and more.
|
Enhanced smartfill can detect if there are relationships between cell contents and make contextual suggestions.
|
Slides
|
With a simple prompt, you can easily create original images for your presentations - like digital marketing campaign concepts or images to enhance your annual planning proposal.
|
Easily remove the background from images added to your Google Slides presentations for a more cohesive design.
|
Quickly generate new slides, like a meeting agenda, generate custom images for your presentations, rewrite content, and more.
|
Chat
|
Get up to speed with quick summaries for unread conversations in group messages, spaces and threads.
|
Summarize a space or conversation (“What are the key takeaways in this conversation?”), generate a list of action items (“Are there any action items for me in this conversation?”), or ask specific questions (“What is the decision on the project discussed in this conversation?”).
|
As well as:
|
Chat with Google’s next-gen AI, Gemini Advanced, to research information, brainstorm ideas, and tackle your most demanding projects. Use Gems to build a team of AI experts to help with repeatable or specialized tasks.
|
Available as an additional service, coming soon as a core service.
|
Accelerate team knowledge sharing by uploading your sources to get instant insights and podcast-like Audio Overviews with NotebookLM Plus. This enhanced version offers notebook customization, advanced sharing and 5x more Audio Overviews, queries, notebooks, and sources.
|
*Visit the Help Center to learn more about specific feature availability.
If you were a Google Workspace user before that wasn't using the AI tools, then you may be disappointed to learn that these changes will see your bills rise. However, if you were using the AI add-on, you'll be saving a considerable amount from this streamlining. To learn more about pricing for each of the plans, check out the Help Center.
