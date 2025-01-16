Google Workspace increasing Gmail, Drive, and more prices but adds a lot of AI features

Google Workspace customers with Business and Enterprise plans no longer need to buy an add-on to use the search giant's artificial intelligence features within its Workspace services. The company said that Business plans are starting to get the AI features already, while Enterprise customers will get them from January 29.

The new AI features are available for many popular Google services including Gmail, Docs, Meet, Drive, Sheets, Slides, and Chat. These plans also give you access to Gemini Advanced and soon NotebookLM Plus.

Here is a comprehensive overview of all the new features delivered by Google's AI:

If you were a Google Workspace user before that wasn't using the AI tools, then you may be disappointed to learn that these changes will see your bills rise. However, if you were using the AI add-on, you'll be saving a considerable amount from this streamlining. To learn more about pricing for each of the plans, check out the Help Center.