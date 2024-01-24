Google's Art Selfie 2 gets a makeover with generative AI and 25+ styles

Google Arts & Culture has introduced an upgraded version of its Art Selfie, which uses AI to insert users' selfies into famous artworks. Called Art Selfie 2, the new experience allows people to see themselves depicted in more than 25 historical and cultural styles, with more being added regularly.

Rather than just finding lookalike matches in archives of paintings like the original Art Selfie, the latest version uses generative AI to transform selfies. Users can choose a style, such as an explorer on Mount Everest or a medieval knight in armor. According to Google, their photo is analyzed and blended into a detailed new image set in the chosen context within seconds.

In addition to a creative visual remix, Art Selfie 2 provides an educational context for each style. Facts about the artistic movements, historical periods, or places that served as inspiration are displayed. Users can click to explore additional stories, artifacts, and cultural discoveries from Google Arts & Culture partners.

Google describes Art Selfie 2 in a blog post:

Art Selfie 2 is more than just share-worthy selfies. It’s also a gateway to cultural learning. Each style delivers topical facts while your image is generated, and once you’ve transformed your selfie, you can also discover related Stories, Artifacts and more from our partners. Click “read more” on the results screen to explore the artistic movements, historical periods, or far-flung locales that inspired your new look.

The updated experience is designed to encourage learning through play. Google says that whether users have a deep interest in art history or just want to experience different cultures, Art Selfie 2 offers interactive cultural exploration. It serves as "your passport to a journey of creative exploration and learning."

Art Selfie 2 joins Google's Art Remix feature, which also leverages generative AI. It challenges people to describe and reimagine existing artworks. Both tools give users new ways to engage with the world's creative works and history through technology.

The Art Selfie 2 is now available on Android and iOS through the Google Arts & Culture app. You can also find Art Remix on the Play tab of the Google Arts & Culture website.