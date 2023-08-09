Google launches redesigned Arts & Culture app for Android, iOS coming soon

Google announced it's launching a redesigned version of the Arts & Culture app. The updated app is currently available for Android users and will make its way to iOS in the coming future, the company said.

The revamped Arts & Culture app comes with a new feature called Poem Postcards. It lets you pick a piece of art and uses Google's PaLM 2 model to create an AI-generated poem to go with it. The feature is available on its website and Android version of the app at the moment.

In a blog post, Google stated:

The diverse content on the Google Arts & Culture platform — contributed by over 3,000 partners from across the globe — provides a place where everyone can engage with a breadth of diverse cultural contributions and explore their common threads through a cultural lens.

Google Arts & Culture has been there for more than a decade now and shows a wide variety of information about artworks such as title, creator name, physical dimensions, provenance, type, and medium.

Its revamped version now has three tabs in the bottom navigation menu. You can click on the Inspire tab to see a TikTok-style content feed, but one that shows artifacts, cultural, and ancient artworks. You can like the content you prefer to see more of it in the Inspire feed.

The like and share buttons in the Inspire feed have been repositioned to the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can also find related artwork and content by tapping on the "cultural flywheel" or What's Next button in the app. Google said the feature will evolve over time as it's finding new ways to co-related content on the platform.

The app's redesigned Play tab lets you try out various features like Art Selfies which uses computer vision technology to match your face with people featured in artworks. Another feature called Art Transfer, as the name suggests, lets you transfer styles from ancient masterpieces to your own photos.