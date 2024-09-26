Google's NotebookLM adds support for YouTube videos

Last year, Google introduced NotebookLM, an AI-based notebook grounded in users' own content from PDFs, Google Docs, Slides, websites, and more. After making NotebookLM available worldwide, Google has made several improvements to the experience. Today, Google announced that it is adding support for YouTube videos in NotebookLM.

With the new YouTube support, you can paste a public YouTube video's URL into your notebook, and it instantly becomes an expert, grounding its responses in your video. NotebookLM can summarize key concepts and allows for in-depth exploration through inline citations linked directly to the video’s transcript. You can even view the videos inside NotebookLM with the embedded YouTube player.

Along with YouTube video support, NotebookLM is also adding support for audio recordings. You can use NotebookLM to search across transcribed conversations to locate specific information. You can also use NotebookLM to prepare study guides based on class recordings, handwritten notes, and lecture slides with a single click.

Earlier this month, NotebookLM got a new feature called Audio Overview, which can turn documents, slides, charts, and more into engaging discussions with one click. Google is now making it easier to share the created Audio Overview with others. To share an Audio Overview, just click “share” to generate a public link.

Here's how you can use the new YouTube video support and Audio Overview in NotebookLM:

Go to NotebookLM Create a new notebook Try adding a public YouTube URL or audio file Generate an Audio Overview Once the Audio Overview is ready, tap share

NotebookLM is now available for both consumers and enterprise organizations. Based on the requirement, Google Workspace admins can enable NotebookLM for an entire enterprise or EDU domain.

With these new features, NotebookLM is becoming an even more powerful tool for learning, research, and collaboration. Google's continued development of NotebookLM showcases its commitment to AI-powered productivity tools.

Source: Google