Google is now signing up users to test its AI-based NotebookLM tool

Google hasn't offered any development updates on its Bard AI chatbot in over a month. However, the company is now slowly allowing people to try out another generative AI program. It's called NotebookLM, and it was first revealed in early May at Google I/O 2023 as Project Tailwind.

NoteookLM (LM is short for Language Model) is being designed as a way for people to not only organized their online notes, but also to ask questions that could be answered from those notes. In a blog post today, Google stated:

A key difference between NotebookLM and traditional AI chatbots is that NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources. Source-grounding effectively creates a personalized AI that’s versed in the information relevant to you. Starting today, you can ground NotebookLM in specific Google Docs that you choose, and we’ll be adding additional formats soon.

NotebookLM can automatically generate a summary of your notes in Google Docs. It can also create key topics from those notes, and questions that could be asked by the user to the AI. The blog post offers a couple of examples of how this might work:

A medical student could upload a scientific article about neuroscience and tell NotebookLM to “create a glossary of key terms related to dopamine”

An author working on a biography could upload research notes and ask a question like: “Summarize all the times Houdini and Conan Doyle interacted.”

Google says that any notes uploaded to NotebookLM will only be seen by the person who uploaded the content and any questions to the AI will also not be seen by others. Google says no data from this tool will be used to train other AI language models that the company is developing.

You can sign up to be put on the waitlist for NotebookLM right now.