Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 24H2 is 'delayed' with KB5043145 update

Microsoft has released a new non-security preview update (C-release) for Windows 11. The update under KB5043145 does not introduce the anticipated Windows 11 version 24H2 feature update as it is applicable for version 23H2 and 22H2. Neowin speculated that there may be a delay after the company had initially officially stated that the next feature update would be rolling out as the September 2024 preview.

Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually.​​​ [Taskbar] New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.

[Settings] New! The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization .

[Windows Share] New! This update removes the search box from the Windows Share window.

[Lock screen] New! Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing.

[Start menu] New! The "Sign out" option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch. Normal rollout [Microsoft Edge] It sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

[Windows identity protection] Users no longer need to enter their credentials more than once for Outlook or another encrypted email app. A user will be prompted for their PIN one time only.

[Copilot Pro subscription] New! You can now manage your Copilot Pro subscription in Settings. Sign in to your Microsoft account and go to Settings > Accounts .

[Task Manager] It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.