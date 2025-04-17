Grok can now remember your past chats thanks to its new memory feature

Recently, Grok announced Grok Studio, which lets users work side by side with the AI on projects like documents and code. Now the Musk-backed LLM chatbot is getting a "memory" feature, aiming to make conversations feel a bit more continuous.

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, is rolling out this update to help Grok remember bits from your previous chats. The idea is that if you ask Grok for something, like movie suggestions, it can offer more personalized results because it "remembers" what you've talked about before.

This move isn't entirely new in the LLM chatbot world. OpenAI's ChatGPT has had a similar function for a while, letting it pull context from past interactions, and Google's Gemini also uses memory to tailor its responses. So, Grok adding this feature brings it more up to speed with the competition.

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

Right now, this memory capability is in beta testing. You can try it out on the Grok website and through the Grok mobile apps for iOS and Android, though it's not available for users in the EU or UK just yet. If you'd rather Grok didn't remember things, you can turn the feature off completely in the settings.

You can also delete specific memories Grok has stored by clicking an icon within the chat interface on the web version, with Android support for deleting specific memories coming soon.

For those who use Grok directly within the X platform, xAI mentioned it is working on bringing the memory feature to that experience, too.