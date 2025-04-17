Meta blocks Apple Intelligence across all of its iOS apps

Apple Intelligence was launched back in October with iOS 18 at the WWDC event. However, even after several months, many features are still missing, and Apple Intelligence remains somewhat half-baked. Users have been able to use some features, such as Writing Tools and Genmoji, across various apps, including Facebook, Threads, and others.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Meta has blocked Apple Intelligence across all of its apps on iOS. According to a report by Brazilian publication Sorcererhat Tech, users on iOS can no longer make use of Writing Tools—an Apple Intelligence feature that allows users to create, change, or proofread text.

When long-pressing the text field, iOS users aren't able to use the Apple Intelligence features in any of Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. Previously, Apple Intelligence was fully accessible within these apps, but now the option has disappeared. Other third-party apps, including X, still support Apple Intelligence features on iOS.

This change is a part of Meta's strategy, where recently the company updated Instagram and removed the ability to create and share iOS keyboard stickers, Memoji and even Genmoji-generated stickers. So far, Meta hasn't provided any information on this change.

Considering the changes in the AI landscape and competition heating up, Meta likely wants to encourage users to use Meta AI instead of other alternatives like Apple Intelligence. Meta AI is available on almost all of Meta's apps, letting users create, edit text, generate images, and more.

This move may also be connected to the deal between Apple and Meta to integrate the Llama model to Apple Intelligence. Notably, the deal was allegedly scrapped by Apple, as it was violating the company's privacy policies and is now a partner with OpenAI.

Image by Sorcererhat Tech