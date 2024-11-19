Gemini's new memory feature enables more personalized AI experiences

Google's Gemini is becoming more personalized with the new memory feature. With this new feature, you can share details about yourself, like your lifestyle and preferences, with Gemini. This means you'll get more tailored and relevant responses from Gemini in the future.



For example, if you tell Gemini you're a vegetarian, it will keep that in mind when you ask for meal recommendations, ensuring its suggestions are vegetarian.

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini Advanced to remember your interests and preferences for more helpful, relevant responses. Easily view, edit, or delete any information you've shared, and see when it’s used.



Try it in Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/gR354OZxnV — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) November 19, 2024

In the new Gemini 'Saved info' page, you can add new information, or you can also ask Gemini to remember something during a conversation. Once information is saved to Gemini, you can easily view, edit, or delete any information on the 'Saved info' page.



Google offered the following examples of information that you can ask Gemini to remember when providing responses:

Use simple language and avoid jargon.

I'm a vegetarian, so don't suggest recipes with meat.

After responding, include a Spanish translation.

When trip planning, include the cost per day.

I can only write code in JavaScript.

I prefer short, concise responses.

This new memory feature is only available in English for now and is rolling out only to Google Advanced users.



OpenAI's ChatGPT already has a similar memory feature. OpenAI first introduced this feature in February this year and expanded the rollout in September. ChatGPT's Memory feature is now available to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Team, and Enterprise users. Also, you can explicitly tell ChatGPT to remember something or forget it, either conversationally or through settings. You can also turn off the Memory feature entirely.