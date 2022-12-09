Hades II announced by Supergiant Games, hits early access in 2023

In a surprise reveal, Supergiant Games announced the first ever sequel to one of its projects, Hades. The sequel will follow in the footsteps of the hugely well-received original by being an early-access project at first, with a full launch coming later. Watch the trailer above.

Hades II will be a rogue-like dungeon crawler like the original, but this time, players take the role of Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld and sister of Zagreus, who utilizes brand-new sorcery and magical powers to take down the foes of the Underworld.

Supergiant promises a "bigger, deeper mythic world" to explore in this direct sequel, where this time, the Titan of Time Chronos is the big bad to beat. There are new locations, upgrade systems, challenges, are more incoming in this entry, all offering plenty of action for players who will be continuously dying and repeating its levels.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

As Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the Titan's forces with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment.

Hades II has been in development since the start of 2021, but the studio needs a little bit more time in the oven before the early access launch. Early access will go live across Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously sometime in 2023, with consoles receiving the game later.