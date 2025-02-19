Hades II's second major update arrives with a new boss and new god

Supergiant Games has released the second major update to its early access title, Hades II. The Warsong Update promises to propel the game's narrative and difficulty to new levels.

The centerpiece of this update is the addition of a brand new final boss, whose identity Supergiant has been able to keep under wraps. The mysterious boss will present players with the final challenge to complete the game's second route, which takes players on a journey to the summit of Mount Olympus.

The Warsong Update has also introduced a brand-new god into the fray. Ares, the god of war, will now offer players a selection of ruthless boons to aid them on their quest. Supergiant invites players to "earn gain his varied and vicious Boons to see if you can satisfy his thirst for blood."

The update doesn't stop there. Players can look forward to facing off against a new animal familiar, as well as listening to over 2,000 new voice lines, which further enrich the game's already complex story. Here are some highlights.

The Final Confrontation: Battle to the summit of Mount Olympus and discover what awaits...

New Olympian: Meet the god of war himself, and choose from his many Boons

New Familiar: Find one last animal companion to join your journey and aid you in battle

Revamped Boons: Gain many powerful new and improved blessings from various Olympians

Revamped Altar of Ashes: Activate several reworked effects, and each Card now has all-new artwork

Revamped Resource Gathering: Worry no more about which resources you can collect

Revamped Menus: Look for new and improved animations across many menu screens

Expanded Story: Discuss the final confrontation and more with many different characters

Supergiant has also made some changes to the game menus, resource gathering, and the Altar of Ashes to make the entire experience more fluid for players.

"With the core structure of both the Underworld and Surface routes now fully intact, we're excited to turn our attention to filling out more of the game's content categories, finishing more and more of what we started... until we're done!" the studio wrote on Steam.

Although Hades II remains in early access, Supergiant is already eyeing the game's third major update, which is due in the coming months. The developer has emphasized that the early access period is a vital part of the game's development.