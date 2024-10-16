Hades II gains a new region, fresh characters, and much more in first major update

Supergiant Games' first-ever sequel, Hades II, arrived as an early access release in May, delivering even more god-like roguelike action starring a brand-new protagonist. Today, the studio pushed out the game's first major content update, with it delivering a new region to explore, a new weapon with unique Aspects of its own, two new allies, and more.

Alongside the new region, weapon, and others, which are spoilers to mention unless you're playing the game, the Olympic Update introduces new animal companions, dozens of cosmetic items for use in the Crossroads, hours of new dialog (over 2,500 lines) to go through as the studio moves forward the plot, and even a world map.

Supergiant has also brought native macOS support for the game, though you need to be at least on an Apple M1 to jump in.

The update is now available for Steam players. Complete patch notes for the Olympic Update can be found here. However, if you'd rather hear the games' iconic storyteller go through the changes in an official "Dramatic Reading", watch the over 25 minute long video above.

The developer says that there's "plenty more to come" to Hades II as early access development continues, with at least a couple more major updates planned before a full release. Here are the next areas Supergiant will be focusing on after it makes sure the Olympic Update is stable:

Climactic Confrontation: What awaits further beyond the newly-added Region? Once we add that, we will consider the main structure of the Surface Route to be complete.

New Boons: Boons are integral to the experience of Hades II, so we have some more additions planned on this front. Surely the Olympians deserve no less!

New Foes: We plan to add even more combat encounter variety. Having lots of exciting and varied encounters helps keep Hades II feeling fresh for as long as you play it.

Hades II's next major update is planned for early 2025. The studio says that it's goal is to create "the biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game" it's ever made with this sequel at launch.