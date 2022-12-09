Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay has dual Lightsabers and fresh Force abilities

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was first unveiled back in May, confirming the return of Cal Kestis for a follow up to the popular third-person action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Today at The Game Awards, EA, Lucasfilm, and Respawn Entertainment had gameplay to share for the first time, catch it above, which shows off dual wielding Lightsabers, new combat droids to cut up, mounts, and more.

The storyline takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, with Cal and his crew being forced by the Empire to flee to the edge of the galaxy. Now a Jedi Knight, Cal is gaining even more powers over the original experience, leading to new Force abilities and Lightsaber fighting styles.

Respawn is also promising much larger environments to explore as the crew hops from planet to planet, with unique biomes, enemies, and secrets to discover. Here's how the studio describes Cal's upcoming survival journey:

"No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will see a current-gen exclusive release, with it hitting PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on March 17.

Like most games nowadays, pre-ordering brings bonuses, with players receiving an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Hermit" set that includes suit, lightsaber, and blaster cosmetics. Aside from the base edition, EA is also offering a Deluxe Edition that includes exclusive cosmetic items inspired by the looks of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.