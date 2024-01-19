Halo TV Master Chief's actor says he didn't want to do those romance scenes

The first season of the live-action Halo TV series, based on Microsoft's hit first-person shooter games, was something of a mixed bag for both fans of Halo and TV viewers in general. One big problem Halo fans had with the Season 1 show was that the main character, the Spartan soldier Master Chief, removed his helmet a lot.

The series even had Master Chief engage in a romantic storyline with another human. Specifically, the characters Makee and Master Chief spend some time together, and the series even infers they have sex.

Well, if it's any consolation, the actor who plays Master Chief in the Halo show agrees with those fans who didn't care for the romantic scenes. In an interview for the new issue of the UK-based SFX magazine (via Eurogamer), actor Pablo Schreiber stated that the plotline was not a good idea.

I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to.

The showrunners of the first season of the Halo TV show didn't come back for Season 2. Hopefully, the new showrunners will be more receptive to collaboration with the actors playing these roles while they film the new season.

As far as taking off Master Chief's helmet and showing Schreiber, he says he didn't have an issue with that change in the Halo franchise when he was interviewed for the first season, stating that it was important to make that change and "disassociate your version of who you believe the Chief was."

Season 2 of the Halo TV series is already getting a lot of buzz, thanks to a recent trailer that seems to show we may get a chance to see the fall of the planet Reach from the game's continuity. The show begins its second season on the Paramount+ streaming service on February 8.