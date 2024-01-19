Apple now sells Vision Pro accessories—$199 travel case, $199 battery, and more

We are just weeks from launching Apple's first mixed reality (XR) headset. Along with pre-orders for Vision Pro, Apple has also opened pre-orders for a series of official accessories designed to enhance the Vision Pro experience. Many accessories are priced at $199, including the Vision Pro travel case, additional light seals, and replacement batteries.

According to Apple, the travel case is a fabric bag with a protective lining and compartments for storing the Vision Pro, battery, lenses, and other accessories. Light Seals and batteries allow users to replace worn components to maintain a comfortable fit and run time.

"Designed by Apple to protect your Apple Vision Pro when you're on the go," Apple writes in the case's description. "The Apple Vision Pro Travel Case has a retractable handle and specially designed compartments for your battery, ZEISS Optical Inserts, Apple Vision Pro Cover, and additional accessories."

Apple also offers more affordable accessory options. The Vision Pro Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band are ergonomic head straps that retail for $99 each. A Light Seal Cushion foam replacement costs $29. A $49 Battery Pack Holder from Belkin makes it easy to carry and charge the external battery.

In the box, besides the headset itself, you get a cover, battery pack, polishing cloth, USB-C charge cable, and 30W power adapter. Apple states the Vision Pro is designed with all necessary components and fittings out of the box for using the headset immediately.

The official accessories signal Apple's commitment to supporting the Vision Pro platform with replacement parts and upgrades. The lineup ensures that Vision Pro owners can customize their experience and maintain the full functionality of the XR headset.

In case you missed it, the Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the United States only. Vision Pro and new accessories are available for pre-order now at the Online Apple Store, with first shipments beginning February 2.