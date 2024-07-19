Paramount+ cancels the Halo TV series after two seasons; show may continue elsewhere

After years of development, followed by two seasons of the show itself, it's the end of the line for Master Chief's adventures on the small screen, at least for now. The Halo live-action TV series will not be coming back for a third season on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Deadline reports that while the series, based on Microsoft's sci-fi shooter game franchise, will not continue at Paramount+, the company's Xbox and 343 Industries divisions, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, are pitching a third season that could be shown via another outlet.

In a statement, 343 Industries said:

We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.

The Halo live-action TV series was first revealed 11 years ago as part of the Xbox One console launch in 2013. Spielberg came on board as a producer, and the original plan was for the show to be streamed exclusively on Xbox One consoles.

Later, those plans shifted and the Halo TV series spent several years in what Hollywood calls "development hell" at the Showtime pay cable network. In 2019, filming of the series finally began, with actor Pablo Schreiber playing the lead role of Master Chief.

Production of the series was severely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, it was announced that the Halo show was moving from Showtime to Paramount+. The first season debuted in 2022 to mixed reviews from both critics and fans of the game series. The second season debuted in 2024 and was generally considered to be an improvement over the first season.