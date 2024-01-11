The Halo TV show's season 2 final trailer seems to show Fall of Reach event from the games

We got to see a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of the Halo TV series in December. Today, we got the full and final trailer for Halo Season 2, and it hints strongly that we will see a version of one of the pivotal moments in the Halo game series.

The trailer, as posted on YouTube, is looking like part of season 2 will depict the fall of Reach. The event, which depicted Earth's Spartan forces going up against the alien Covenant in an invasion of the planet Reach, has been depicted in prose novels and a previous CGI movie commissioned by Microsoft, before Halo's original developer Bungie made it their final game in the series, Halo: Reach, in 2010.

Here's the video's description:

Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity’s best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key to humankind’s salvation, or its destruction — the Halo.

It would seem like Season 2 of the Halo TV series is getting us set up for depicting the show's version of the first game in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, where Master Chief crash lands on the massive Halo ring.

The show got renewed for a second season even before the first season began in 2022. However, Season 1 got mixed reviews at best from TV critics and Halo fans. This new trailer has us hopeful that Season 2 will be better, and if it gets renewed, we will hopefully get to see Master Chief exploring the Halo ring in Season 3.

Halo Season 2 is scheduled to drop on the Paramount+ streaming service on February 8. It will debut with the first two episodes, with the remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursday through March 21.