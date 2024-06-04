Max is boosting the prices for its ad-free streaming plans starting now

Warner Bros. Discovery has just increased prices for its two ad-free plans for its Max streaming service. Variety reports that both plans will be going up by $1 a month, and there will also be increases for their annual subscriptions. The last time prices went up for accessing Max was back in January 2023.

The standard ad-free plan is now $16.99 a month, up from $15.99 a month. The yearly price is going up from $149.99 to $169.99. This plan offers the service with no ads but with only 1080p resolution support, two concurrent streams per account, and up to 30 mobile downloads.

The Ultimate ad-free plan is now $20.99 a month, up from $19.99 a month. The yearly version's price is going up from $199.99 to $209.99. The Ultimate plan offers video streams at up to 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support, up to four concurrent streams, and 100 mobile downloads. The Max ad-based plan's price will remain the same at $9.99 a month.

Current Max subscribers will see these new pricing changes in the billing cycle that begins on or after July 4. People who have subscribed to the yearly plan will see their prices go up when their annual billing time period arrives.

Variety points out that this price boost on Max comes just a few days before the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon on June 16. The HBO fantasy series, and a prequel to the hit show Game of Thrones, is also available to stream on Max.

This increase in the Max ad-free plans also comes before a planned bundle deal that would combine Max, Disney+ and Hulu under one price. The bundle is expected to become available sometime later this summer, but specific details, including the all-important price point, have yet to be revealed by the respective companies.