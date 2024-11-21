Here is what Honor's triple screen foldable could look like

Samsung may have started the foldable phone trend, but Huawei turned heads with its ambitious triple-folding Mate XT, setting a new benchmark for innovation. Now, Honor, a former Huawei subsidiary, seems ready to take a similar leap with leaked renderings of its own triple-foldable smartphone. While these renders are early, the design shows a clear resemblance to Huawei's approach, especially with its Z-shaped folding mechanism. This isn't entirely surprising, given Honor's historical ties to Huawei.

Honor's upcoming device is rumored to sport a carbon fiber body for added durability while keeping things lightweight. The camera setup, borrowing the octagonal module design from the Honor Magic V3, hints at premium photographic capabilities. The display game seems strong too—foldables like the Honor Magic V3 already offer expansive, high-refresh-rate﻿ screens, so expectations are high for their triple-foldable sibling.

Image: yeux1122 on Naver Blog

Foldable adoption, however, has been slow, with concerns about durability, price, and niche usability holding many potential buyers back. Samsung has been the dominant force here, with its Galaxy Z Fold series setting sales benchmarks. Yet, Huawei's Mate XT Triple Fold and now Honor's upcoming entry show that there's room to innovate further.

Samsung is also reportedly stepping into the triple-foldable arena with plans to launch a device in 2025, aiming to rival Huawei’s Mate XT. Unlike Huawei’s outward-folding approach, Samsung is said to be using an inward-folding mechanism, prioritizing durability. This design is expected to fold twice inwards, protecting the main screen from potential scratches while leaving one hinge larger than the other to accommodate the unique layout. This move could potentially heat up the competition.

One wild card is Apple. If the company were to enter the foldable space, it could reshape the market. The company's ability to popularize tech trends might finally nudge foldables into the mainstream, something other manufacturers have struggled with.

For now, it's all speculation until we see Honor's device in the flesh because leaked renders and specs often do not fully represent the final product.