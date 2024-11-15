Samsung's tri-folding phone expected to launch next year

The market for tri-folding phones is about to get spicier. After Huawei introduced the world's first tri-folding phone, the Mate XT, in China, other Chinese OEMs like OPPO and Tecno also showcased their take on the tri-folding phone. Now, it appears that Samsung doesn't want to waste much time entering the market and eating the pie.

Recently, we reported a Samsung patent for a tri-folding phone getting published by the US Patent Office. The patent was filed back in 2021, and it is only recently that it got approved. Last month, a rumor surfaced suggesting that the South Korean giant could launch a tri-folding phone next year, and it seems increasingly likely.

According to a fresh piece of information by ET News, citing unnamed industry sources, Samsung could launch the tri-folding phone next year. Notably, the company is said to have started the development work on the product, with its design and "release model" to be finalized by the end of this month. Multiple sources familiar with the matter said, "Samsung Electronics recently added a double-fold foldable phone to its development lineup. Partners have also started development projects."

The purported tri-folding phone from Samsung is expected to have a display size of around 9-10 inches when unfolded, which is 2 inches larger than the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold on the market. Similar to the Huawei Mate XT, when unfolded the phone takes the shape of a tablet.

However, there appears to be a difference between Samsung's tri-folding phone and the Huawei Mate XT. As mentioned, Samsung's phone will have an "infolding" design with two inward folds, as opposed to the Mate XT's one inward and one outward fold. The design choice is likely due to reliability issues. It appears that Samsung doesn't want to miss out on this new form factor, as the foldable phone market, popularized by itself, is now cluttered by new players.