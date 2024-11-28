Samsung could introduce first-of-its-kind folding battery inside its tri-folding phone

According to new reports, Samsung may be getting serious about its tri-folding phone. Earlier this year, Huawei launched the world's first triple-screen foldable phone, the Huawei Mate XT. Although the phone was launched exclusively in China, it garnered significant attention worldwide. Shortly after that, reports started emerging about Samsung's tri-folding phone.

Speculation suggests that the South Korea giant could introduce its tri-folding phone in 2025. Adding to these rumors, a patent has emerged, showcasing a device that gives users the experience of three devices: a regular bar phone, a tablet, and a laptop, depending on how it is folded.

Now, another piece of information about Samsung's tri-folding phone has popped up online, courtesy of VeePN (via xleaks7). Images of a battery patent suggest that Samsung could introduce a first-of-its-kind foldable battery inside its upcoming tri-folding phone. Samsung has patented a single-cell foldable battery designed to align with its triple-folding device's mechanism.

The image suggests that the battery has three folding points, which will make it possible to insert large capacity battery inside such complex devices. A foldable mechanism takes up a great amount of space, leaving less room for the battery.

The single-cell foldable battery could be the answer to the problem. Since it can use space inside the device more efficiently, it opens gates for future foldables with longer battery life. Reportedly, Samsung could use flexible materials to build this foldable battery, allowing it to fold and unfold without damaging the structure.

However, since this is probably the first time we have heard about any such foldable battery, it could still take a long time before we see it in action; plus, the existence of a patent does not mean it will be implemented in a production-ready device. Additionally, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed or hinted that it is working on a tri-folding phone.