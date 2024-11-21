YouTube Music testing a new UI for the Now Playing screen on its mobile app

Last month, over a year after its announcement, YouTube Music finally replaced the "Listen again" section with a new "Speed dial" section, giving users easier access to their favorite tracks. Now, it appears that another UI redesign is on the horizon, as YouTube Music has been spotted testing a new UI for the Now Playing screen.

As first noticed by a Redditor u/Jumfrov (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music has moved a few buttons in the Now Playing screen. Not all users are seeing the change, but those who are, will see that now the primary bottom row, containing the shuffle, rewind, pause/play, next, and repeat buttons, has been shifted under the song's name.

The secondary button row, which includes the likes/dislikes, comments, save, and share buttons, has been moved to the bottom of the Now Playing screen in the YouTube Music mobile app. Not only this, but the seek bar is also seeing a change. A prominent dot that appears when you are scrubbing through a track is now gone when you aren't interacting with the timeline.

Instead, you will only see the prominent dot when you want to scrub through the seek bar, giving a polished look to the overall design. Aside from the said changes, all other elements of the Now Playing UI in the YouTube Music mobile app remain the same.

It isn't clear if YouTube Music has this new Now Playing UI in the pipeline for a broader rollout or if it will revert the UI to its original state. Let us know in the comments below if you are also seeing this new UI redesign in the YouTube Music mobile app or not.