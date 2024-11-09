Samsung seems to be quite serious about a tri-folding phone

With the world still torn between folding phones and traditional slab phones, Huawei recently launched the world's first tri-folding phone, the Huawei Mate XT. Although the phone was launched exclusively in China, it has made waves in other parts of the world. Soon after multiple other brands, including TECNO and OPPO, also displayed their tri-folding devices. And it appears that Samsung also wants to join the wave.

According to a patent published by the US Patent Office, Samsung has been approved for a patent of a tri-folding phone. The company submitted the patent for a tri-folding phone back in 2021, and it recently got approved for the submission and published. It goes in line with a previous rumor which suggested that Samsung could introduce a tri-folding phone in 2025.

The patent shows a tri-folding phone that opens to a small tablet and when fully unfolded, revealing an even larger display. Similar to another tri-folding phone, Samsung's patent also aims to give users the experience of a regular bar phone, a tablet, and a laptop through a single device.

Gallery: Samsung tri-folding phone patent images

The folding mechanism seems similar to that of the Huawei Mate XT. However, since the company may have been working on this device for quite some time, we may see major changes. We could see better software optimization, as we have for the Galaxy Z Fold series. There is also a good chance that Samsung may make the panel more flexible and also bring a display with minimal crease.

It appears that Samsung may have cracked the code for minimal display crease on foldables, as the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in Korea and China comes with one. The phone may also come with increased durability.

As noted in the patent, supporting plates and layers are made of durable materials such as stainless steel or glass. The display on the device includes an anti-reflective layer made of synthetic resin and also has layers underneath the screen. It also features a barrier to prevent debris to enter and damage the screen. For now, the Samsung tri-folding phone is in patents and it is unclear when we will get an actual triple-screen phone from the South Korean giant.

Let us know in the comments below, should Samsung touch this territory or focus on improving its current foldables.