Here's how to watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct games showcase today

After skipping out on a number of gaming events in the latter half of 2022, Microsoft is finally coming out with one of its own later today to showcase projects from its Xbox and Bethesda development studios. Upcoming games from Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, Mojang Studios, ZeniMax Online, and more will be there with fresh gameplay and reveals.

Set to run for about 45 minutes, the Developer_Direct is going live at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET today, January 25. It can be caught on Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels as well as Bethesda's social platforms, with regional portals of the brands also streaming with dubs and subs for a large number of languages.

While the livestream will only be 1080p at 60fps, 4K versions of the gameplay and announcements will be made available on the Xbox YouTube channel right after.

Microsoft has already announced that Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and The Elder Scrolls Online will be taking major time slots on the show, with the projects' developers themselves coming to present extended gameplay and feature reveals.

As for what else may be there, Xbox Game Pass announcements are a given considering the company has kept oddly quiet about upcoming titles to the subscription service recently. Rumors are also circulating regarding a new Xbox exclusive game reveal by Tango Gameworks. There may be an update regarding the Fallout 4 next-gen enhancement Bethesda announced last year as well.

As for what will not be there, RPG fans will be sad to know that Bethesda has confirmed Starfield will be skipping this showcase. A dedicated show just for the sci-fi title is being planned for a later date.