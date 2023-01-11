Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct games showcase confirmed for January

Xbox fans will soon be getting a look at upcoming games from Microsoft and Bethesda studios. The Developer_Direct showcase, which was a part of a leak earlier this week, has now been confirmed to be real, finally giving upcoming Xbox exclusives more time in the spotlight.

This first-ever Developer_Direct show will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on January 25. Xbox's Twitch and YouTube, as well as Bethesda's Twitch and YouTube channels, will all be broadcasting this special feature.

As for what will be shown off, the show will have Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda developers giving deeper looks at Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and the future of The Elder Scrolls Online.

"Presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Developer_Direct will focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months," said Microsoft today.

To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works. — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 11, 2023

The company didn't forget about Starfield either. While the highly-anticipated Bethesda Game Studios RPG will be skipping this show, the company confirmed that a standalone presentation dedicated to the sci-fi venture is currently in the works too.