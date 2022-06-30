Arkane shares more details about its vampire hunting shooter Redfall

Arkane Studios' latest project Redfall just received a gameplay reveal earlier this month during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, but the developer isn't done showing it off yet. The Xbox studio today released a new trailer, seen above, and a blog post describing the characters players will take the role of as well as the fresh setting where the vampire hunting takes place.

The studio, whose previous projects include immersive sims such as Prey and Dishonored, emphasizes that this is a story-driven experience, and not a horde shooter or a competitive game. Instead of being linear, the title is taking the Arkane formula and expanding it to be open-world and cooperative.

Born out of a failed science experiment, the vampires of Redfall are armed with powerful psychic abilities, even going as far as to block out the sun and take over an entire town for their purposes.

Players will be taking on distinct types of vampires with special abilities, as well as human cultists who worship them, as they attempt to free the town from their clutches. When taking a break from main story missions, players can also help out the remaining regular residents of Redfall, which seemingly lead to safer sections of the map free of Vampires and Cultists. There is also a weapon drop system, letting players make loadouts with various randomized elements and unique weapons.

However, aside from having the four-player cooperative play option, the availability and focus on solo play in Redfall was once again reiterated on by Arkane, with creative director Harvey Smith saying:

"A huge emphasis for Redfall has been the solo experience, in keeping with Arkane’s passions. Redfall is an open world game, but it can be soloed with any of the heroes. The pace becomes more exploratory; you can use recon and stealth to gather info on encounters and avoid enemies or get the drop on them."

While stealth is a factor, enabling surprise attacks or avoiding some encounters, it is not a major part of the title per the developer. Below is a rundown of the four vampire hunting heroes players will be utilizing as well as their unique powers:

Layla Ellison : A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.

: A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities. Jacob Boyer : An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.

: An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side. Remi de la Rosa : A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.

: A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors. Devinder Crousley: A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.

While originally slated for 2022, Redfall was delayed earlier this year, alongside Starfield, to 2023. There isn't a firm launch date attached to the project yet, but when it does land, it will hit PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.