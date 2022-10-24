Fallout 4 is gaining a next-gen update on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Bethesda's 25-year anniversary celebrations for Fallout are winding down, but the studio had one last surprise for fans of the latest mainline entry. Fallout 4 now has a "next-gen update" planned for it, with all modern platforms receiving it sometime in 2023.

Announced today in its blog, Bethesda said this will be a free update that will be offered to Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 versions of the RPG, almost two years after the release of this generation's consoles.

The update will offer "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content," according to the Xbox-owned studio.

Fallout 4 is one of the games that received FPS Boost support on the Series X|S last year. This enabled Xbox players to bump the frame rates to nearly 60 from the original 30 on the Xbox One. But with the next-gen update, PlayStation 5 players will finally be able to enjoy higher frame rates.

It will be interesting to see what sort of benefits PC players will be gaining with the update too. While not as drastic as Skyrim Anniversary Edition's changes, modding fans may want to prepare for a whole lot of incompatibility issues once the patch comes through.