Microsoft releases Edge 129 with deprecated CryptoWallet and OS requirement changes

Microsoft Edge 129 is now available in the Stable Channel. The latest major feature release introduces some feature changes, updates to the operating system requirements, security changes, and more. For example, the controversial CryptoWallet feature is now deprecated, and Microsoft Edge on macOS now requires version 11.0 and newer.

Here is the full changelog:

Fixes Policy updates to allow wildcards. The documentation for the following policies were inaccurate and were corrected. These policies support wildcards (*) in URL patterns when being configured: ImagesAllowedForUrls, ImagesBlockedForUrls, InsecureContentAllowedForUrls, InsecureContentBlockedForUrls, PopupsAllowedForUrls, PopupsBlockedForUrls. Feature updates Update to Microsoft Edge supported operating systems . The minimum supported macOS version is increased to macOS 11. Users on older versions of macOS will no longer receive Microsoft Edge updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.

Deprecation of the CryptoWallet feature. To improve end user experience, the CryptoWallet feature and the CryptoWalletEnabled policy is deprecated. The CryptoWalletEnabled policy will be obsolete in an upcoming release.

Web developers can check out new website compatibility changes, such as the deprecation of non-standard declarative shadow DOM serialization and the includeShadowRoots argument on DOMParser. More details about those changes are available here.

If you want to know more about the latest Microsoft Edge version, check out Dev updates for version 129. They include every bug fix and small change Microsoft has implemented over the course of the last several weeks:

Finally, the update contains three Microsoft Edge-specific security patches: CVE-2024-43489, CVE-2024-43496, and CVE-2024-38221. Two of them allow for remote code execution in specific scenarios, and one is a spoofing vulnerability.

In addition to releasing Edge 129 in the Stable Channel, Microsoft pushed Edge 128 to the Extended Stable Channel. The update contains everything new in Edge 127 and Edge 128.

To update your Microsoft Edge installation, head to edge://settings/help.