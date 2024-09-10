Download high-quality Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max wallpapers

The "It's Glowtime" event has concluded, and Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 16 series to the world. Apple's A18 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and both devices now come with the Action button, which means the good old mute switch is gone forever.

There is new hardware, which Apple calls "Camera Control", which sits on the right side of the phone. It lets you easily click photos and start video recording, replacing the need to use the volume buttons to get the job done.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus now feature a horizontal camera module, suited for Spatial Recording. You also get various Apple Intelligence features bundled in the software, along with the upgraded 48MP ultra-wide lens. Apple launched the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black color options.

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, pack the A18 Pro processor, the slimmest bezel of any iPhone, a Camera Control button, 4K at 120FPS shooting, and a 5x telephoto lens on both Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Black Titanium, Neutral Titanium, White Titanium, and the all-new Desert Titanium.

Now, we have our hands on the wallpapers of the entire iPhone 16 lineup, courtesy of Beebom. The high-resolution wallpapers contain five wallpapers of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which match the color variants. We have four wallpapers of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, each matching their respective colors.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus wallpapers are available in 945x2048 resolution. Whereas, the wallpapers for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are available in 1320x2868 resolution.

Please note that to grab the high-quality version of the wallpapers, you need to use the link below:

Did you like the new iPhone 16 series wallpapers? Do share your thoughts about the devices and wallpapers in the comments section below.