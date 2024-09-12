Apple bumps iPhone 16 and 16 Pro charging speeds to 45W

According to new certification documents published on Chinese social media Weibo, all four iPhone 16 models, announced on September 9, now feature much faster charging speed (wired). Entries on the China Quality Certification Center (CQC) revealed details about iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max charging tests at 5V through 15V at 3A, pointing at the new maximum speed of up to 45W.

The discovery confirmed earlier rumors that the iPhone 16 series would have faster wired charging (20W) than the previous iPhone 15 lineup.

Faster wired charging is not the only energy-related upgrade in the new iPhone 16 lineup. Apple also finally increased the speed of wireless charging, allowing you to top up all four models at up to 25W using the new MagSafe charging accessories. Naturally, such charging speed requires a beefier charging brick, so Apple recommends using one that can output at least 30W of power.

Apple did not mention the increased wired charging speeds during the iPhone 16 announcement, nor is there any information on the official website. Also, we do not yet know how large the batteries inside all four new iPhones are. What is known is that the latest generation offers about two hours more of video playback from a single charge thanks to more efficient chips and larger batteries in the Pro models.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for pre-order tomorrow, September 13, 2024. Apple will start selling the new iPhones on Friday, September 20, 2024. Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro.

