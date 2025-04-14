Here's why this Acer Ryzen 5 Windows 11 PC is the best budget gaming laptop

AMD last week announced the Ryzen 8000 HX series mobile processors, which are designed for high-end gaming and creative workloads. However, those are meant premium segment products and are not an option for those looking for a budget gaming laptop.

That is where today's deal comes in which is in the form of the Acer Aspire A15-41M-R8Y2 SKU priced at just $400 (purchase link under the specs list below). This laptop is powered by a Ryzen 5 8640HS, which is a hexa-core APU based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture.

Keep in mind that AMD now distinguishes an APU from a CPU despite both of them having on-board integrated graphics processors (IGP). The key difference is that the IGP on CPUs is typically much weaker than that on the APUs.

The Ryzen 8000 HX lineup (linked at the top) is a CPU while the Ryzen 8000HS series is an APU. That is because the 8640HS has Radeon 760M IGP powered by eight RNDA 3 graphics compute units (CUs) that clock up to 2600 MHz. The laptop has 8GB of system memory and 512 GB of M.2 NVMe SSD, which should be plenty for gaming as long as you are not looking to store an entire library of games.

The 8GB DDR5 RAM is soldered but there is an empty slot for expanding it to 16GB. This should help immensely as it would double the memory bandwidth which is crucial for good performance of integrated graphics as IGPs see the system memory as VRAM.

The other specs of the Acer Aspire A15-41M-R8Y2 are given below:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz

RAM: 8 GB DDR5 SDRAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Connectivity: USB 3.0, USB 4.0, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: 53 Wh

Maximum Power Supply Wattage: 65 W

Weight: 1.65 kg

Get the Acer Aspire AMD Ryzen 8640HS laptop at the link below:

Acer Aspire 15 Laptop | 15.6" FHD Display | AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS Hexa-Core Processor | AMD Radeon Graphics | 8GB DDR5 | 512GB Gen 4 SSD | Wi-Fi 6E | AI PC | Copilot Key | Microsoft Pluton | Backlit Keyboard | A15-41M-R8Y2: $399.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $549.99)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.