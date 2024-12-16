People are flocking to buy this $280 Windows 11 HP AMD laptop deal

This HP laptop is hot right now (50% claimed already) and for good reason. It is powered by an AMD's Ryzen 7320U APU and comes eqipped with 8GB of LPDDR5-5500 memory and 256 GB NVMe SSD making it an ideal cheap yet capable PC (purchase link under the specs list below).

For those not familiar, the Ryzen 7320U APU belongs to AMD's Mendocino lineup and the speciality of these chips is that they have fairly modern GPU media engine that is capable of hardware accelerated decoding of 4K AV1 content, which is a widely used video codec these days especially online. Besides AV1, it also supports H.264 and H.265.

The CPU portion comprises a quad-core Zen 2 chip and is more than capable of keeping pace with daily browsing and other simple tasks one would use on such a system.

The rest of the key specs are given below:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), 45% NTSC

Storage: 256GB SSD

Memory: 8GB LPDDR5-5500

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 (1x1)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3

USB Ports: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A

HDMI: HDMI 1.4b

Weight: 1.59 kg (3.5 lbs)

Camera: HP True Vision 1080p HD Webcam

Battery: 3-cell 41Wh

45 W Smart AC power adapter

Get the HP AMD 7320U Windows 11 S laptop at the link below:

HP 15 Laptop, FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, 15-fc0010nr (2023), Silver: $279.60 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.