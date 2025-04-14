One UI 7 rollout hits a roadblock, delayed in all countries

After months of delay, Samsung finally started rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for eligible devices, which included the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Z Flip6. Although the update was initially pushed in China and Korea, more regions gradually started receiving it. However, it appears that One UI 7 is going to remain a headache for Samsung for a little longer.

According to fresh information from reliable leaker IceUniverse on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the One UI 7 build that was available for Korean Galaxy S24 series devices included a bug, prompting the company to halt the rollout. The leaker added that the rollout has been paused in all regions, including China.

Sudden!

After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. — I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

This raises several questions about what happened during the beta testing of One UI 7, which was in development for about four months. SamMobile has also reported that the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 has been pulled.

As of now, Samsung hasn't provided an official explanation for the issue. But folks at SamMobile have spotted that a One UI 7 Secure Folder security flaw exposes Gallery content. The update was just about to begin rolling out in most Asian markets, but now that a serious bug has been detected, Samsung has had to pause the rollout. You might have to wait for a few more weeks— or even months—to get a taste of One UI 7.