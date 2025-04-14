Nvidia 5060 Ti leaked 3DMark benchmark performance vs 4060/Ti and AMD 7600 XT, 7700 XT

Image via MAHSPOONIS2BIG (Reddit)

A few days ago, the scores of Nvidia's upcoming RTX 5060 Ti 16GB on Geekbench leaked. The card was seen performing about 12-15% better than its predecessor, the 4060 Ti 16GB. Based on that as well as past info, we speculated what the gaming performance of the 5060 Ti could be like as Geekbench is for measuring compute and that does not perfectly translate to gaming workloads.

We now have more synthetic benchmark leaks and this time, it is in the form of 3DMark, which is meant to evaluate gaming performance.

The scores have leaked courtesy of VideoCardz and the new RTX 5060 Ti has put up better performance than the 4060 Ti and 4060. Overall, Nvidia's upcoming X60 Ti product is about 20% better than the 4060 Ti 16GB.

Meanwhile, compared to the RTX 4060 non-Ti, the 5060 Ti 16GB is anywhere between 45% to 53% better. The biggest difference is seen in Speed Way which is a 1440p ray-tracing benchmark, and the smallest win is in Time Spy, which is a 1440p (early) DX12 test.

We made the chart below where we have also included performance of AMD's RX 7600 XT and RX 7700 XT. As you may notice, the 7700 XT is fairly close to the 5060 Ti in DX 12 rasterization benchmarks, though the AMD card does fall significantly behind in ray tracing.

Please note that the above scores are for the 5060 Ti 16GB model and apparently, Nvidia is also refusing to send review samples of the 8GB variant, likely because it does not want the potentially poor performance of the GPU - due to its lack of VRAM - to become the highlight of the review.

VideoCardz writes:

Interestingly, reviewers have told us that NVIDIA is not actively participating in supplying 5060 Ti 8GB models for reviews. In fact, some reviewers have mentioned that NVIDIA specifically instructed board partners not to ship such graphics cards for testing. Obviously, NVIDIA knows that the 8GB model will perform much worse than the 16GB version, perhaps not as badly as the last-gen 4060 Ti model, which also has much lower memory bandwidth. But the important detail is that we do not have 5060 Ti 8GB benchmarks, and chances are we will see very few, if any, reviews in two days presenting this model.

Performance is only one aspect of the new card, the second one is the price. Nvidia is reportedly looking at $429 for the 16GB 5060 Ti and $379 for the 8GB VRAM variant. Thus, like the rest of the lineup, it looks like Nvidia's new GPUs will be delivering okayish performance for your money.

On the other side of the camp, Team RED is purportedly working to make an impact against the 5060 series with its own 9070 GRE and 9060 series SKUs. But we do not have any performance leaks for it yet.