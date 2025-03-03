HONOR shows off MagicBook Pro 14, Pad V9, Watch 5 Ultra, Earbuds Open at MWC 2025

Honor CEO James Li on stage at MWC keynote

HONOR is at MWC 2025 in Barcelona this week and has unveiled its new corporate plan, HONOR ALPHA PLAN, and has announced 7 years of updates for its devices. In addition to all this, it showed off several new devices including the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 (an AI PC), the HONOR Pad V9, the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra, and the HONOR Earbuds Open.

Right now, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 is just listed as coming soon on the global HONOR website with no information about the specifications. More details are given on the Chinese product page, but it's not clear whether any of these will change in global markets.

The HONOR Pad V9 is available in white and gray colors and features an 11.5-inch LCD with 2,800 x 1,840 pixels. Powering the tablet is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite which is an octa-core CPU (1 x Cortex-A715 3.35GHz + 3 x Cortex-A715 3.20GHz + 4 x Cortex-A510 2.2GHz). It has MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15) and features a huge 10,100 mAh battery. It is not available in the US, but in the UK, the 8GB+256GB model costs GBP 399.99.

There are also not many details with the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra either, but what we do know is that it features a titanium alloy case, sapphire glass, and a 40-meter free driving mode. The watch also includes 100+ sports modes and has a long 15-day battery life. The sapphire glass is tough and scratch resistant, while the titanium alloy case is lightweight and durable.

With the HONOR Earbuds Open, we have a feature and specs list, but no pricing just yet. These earbuds are marketed as being comfortable to wear and produce rich sounds with surround subwoofers. They feature 3-mic active noise cancelation and 3-mic call noise cancelation so you can hear better. These AI earbuds also include AI Live Translation to help you communicate with foreign language speakers and early access to an AI voice assistant to help you on tap.

All of these devices will be coming to international markets, so if any catch your interest, keep an eye on HONOR's website for further information.