Horizon Chase Turbo is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Epic Games Store's holiday promotion is now on its second day of offering daily freebies. Today, to replace yesterday's Bloons TD 6 giveaway, a copy of Horizon Chase Turbo arrived. If you find it is already a part of your Epic Games library, it's due to the title being a part of a weekly giveaway before.

Horizon Chase Turbo comes is an arcade racing experience inspired by classic 16-bit racers. The title features 12 cups to win across 109 tracks. Mimicking the classics, four-player local split-screen support as well as competitive ghost mode and leaderboard options are here too.

Developer Aquiris describes its game like this:

Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game inspired by the great hits of the 80's and 90's: Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, among others. Each curve and each lap in Horizon Chase Turbo recreates classic arcade gameplay and offers you unbound speed limits of fun.

Without a sale, Horizon Chase Turbo costs $19.99 to purchase usually, but for the next 24 hours, it is available to claim for free from the Epic Games Store. Another mystery game will take its place on the free slot at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 17.