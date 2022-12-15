Epic Games Store's unending Holiday Coupons return just as daily giveaways kick off

Like in previous years, Epic Games Store has replaced its weekly giveaways with daily ones to finish off 2022. At the same time, the store's massive holiday sale has opened its doors, both knocking down the prices of its wares and reintroducing its popular coupon system.

Kicking off the freebie promotion is a copy of Bloons TD 6, a massively popular tower defense experience available across PC and mobile. Available in both solo and four-player coop, the 2.5D game has you using monkeys and other defenses to keep balloons from reaching the exit.

The developer Ninja Kiwi describes the experience like this:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! Join millions of other players who enjoy the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.

Without a sale, the game usually costs $13.99 to purchase. The Bloons TD 6 Epic Games Store giveaway lasts for only a single day before another title takes its place at 8 a.m. PT on December 16. Epic is also keeping the identities of upcoming freebies a secret until they are ready to be given away every day.

As for the Holiday Coupon, it is a 25% off promotion like the store's Mega Sale from earlier this year. The coupon cuts 25% off the price for any game that costs at least $14.99, and everything from brand-new $69.99 releases to heavily discounted classics are applicable.

When a coupon is used up, another is granted automatically to the account as well. What's excluded are pre-orders, DLC, and in-game purchases.