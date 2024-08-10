Huawei's tri-folding phone allegedly spotted in the wild, tipped to enter production soon

It appears that Huawei's tri-folding phone could soon see the light of day. After being spotted in the hands of the company's former CEO Richard Yu, a fresh tip from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo suggests that Huawei's tri-folding phone is entering mass production soon.

The image of Richar Yu holding a tri-folding phone circulating on Chinese social media platforms gives us a vague look at the device. A punch-hole selfie camera is speculated to be at the center of the far-left inner display panel.

image via GizmoChina

The crease is visible on both the inner displays, which isn't surprising. Notably, the phone will have two hinges for the inner displays, allowing them to stack on top of each other. It is tipped that Huawei's tri-folding phone could feature a 10-inch inner display, and could feature a premium price tag, and cutting-edge technologies.

It is reported that this tri-folding phone could be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 9 series chipset. There are rumors that Huawei's tri-folding phone could launch earlier than the Huawei Mate 70 series. GizmoChina suggests that the Huawei Mate 70 series isn't expected to be released until Q4 2024, hinting that we might be closer to the launch of the world's first tri-folding phone than we are thinking.

Additionally, Digital Chat Station suggests that the tri-foldable phone spotted in the hands of Richar Yu matches the prototype used during the research and development phase. The phone is expected to launch in China, as Huawei phones haven't been officially available in the US for quite some time. Other regions are also expected to be excluded from the launch.

As for the launch date, the tri-folding phone could debut between September and October this year. For now, we suggest you take any piece of information with skepticism.