This could be our first look at the OnePlus 13R

OnePlus recently debuted its flagship, OnePlus 13 in China. The phone features a flat display, a slightly tweaked camera module, a bigger battery, an alert slider, and more. While the global release is still pending, a new leak from China gives us what could be the first look at the alleged mid-ranger from OnePlus, the OnePlus 13R.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (Chinese Twitter), shared an image of the purported OnePlus Ace 5. It is speculated to launch as the OnePlus 13R outside of China. The image shows the OnePlus Ace 5 following the footsteps of its elder sibling, the OnePlus 13, with a flat display. The device rocks a circular camera module on the back, which is different from what was suggested by a previous leak.

The phone has a green metal frame with an alert slider on the left edge with rounded corners. The leaker adds that the phone has a ceramic back. Aside from said information, the leaked image doesn't reveal anything else.

Interestingly, OnePlus has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming mid-ranger will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The company claimed that they have tuned the 8 Gen 3 SoC to match the level of the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition (referring to the Snapdragon 8 Elite), which was also corroborated by Digital Chat Station.

While it may not be the top-of-the-line processor anymore, it still powers this year's flagships such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even the company's flagship, the Oneplus 12. In a previous leak, Digital Chat Station claimed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 in China, and OnePlus 13R globally, could feature a 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For now, these are just leaks, and we would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.