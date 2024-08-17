Huawei's tri-folding phone once again spotted in the real world, seems to be quite thin

A few days ago, a leak surfaced showing Huawei's tri-folding phone being used in the real world by none other than the company's former CEO Richard Yu. The device was spotted with a triple-folding screen featuring dual hinges, enabling two folds. Additionally, there was a punch-hole selfie camera reportedly located at the center of the far-left inner display panel.

Interestingly, the tri-folding phone from Huawei has been once again spotted being used by the same executive in the real world according to a couple of images shared by tipster WHYLAB on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The difference between the two spottings is that, in the previous leak, that phone was pictured in its fully unfolded state. This time, however, Huawei's tri-folding phone was photographed while folded. The images also purportedly show how thin the device is, even in its folded state, suggesting it could be comparable with many foldable phones currently on the market.

The images also reveal a big camera bump on the back of Huawei's tri-folding phone. It is rumored that the phone could feature a 10-inch inner display (when completely unfolded), and could also carry a premium price tag.

It was previously reported that the phone might be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 9 series chipset, expected to debut with the Huawei Mate 70 series. However, since the tri-folding phone is speculated to launch earlier than the Huawei Mae 70 series, the Kirin 9 series chipset could be unveiled ahead of schedule.

It is rumored that Huawei might launch the tri-folding phone only in China, with the US and other regions potentially not receiving it, at least officially. While there is no confirmed launch date, speculation suggests that the world's first tri-folding phone could launch between September and October of this year. As these are only leaks, and no concrete is available, we suggest you take any piece of information with skepticism.