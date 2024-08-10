Samsung's latest One UI update should make streaming phone apps to Windows PCs easier

Samsung recently rolled out One UI 6.1.1, the latest version of its in-house user interface, for the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 foldable phones. As it turns out, there's a new feature that was recently discovered, but not officially mentioned, by Samsung, and it should make it easier for owners of those phones to stream apps to Windows PCs.

Android smartphone owners have been able to download Microsoft's Phone Link app for some time. However, as reported by Android Authority, after Android 14 started to roll out to smartphones, owners of those phones discovered that if they wanted to stream an app to a Windows PC, they had to tap the “start now” button every time they wanted to accomplish this task.

Now, with the release of the One UI 6.1.1 update from Samsung, owners of the Flip6 and Fold6 can stream apps to their PC without having to tap on that button every single time. Android Authority says this was due to Microsoft moving its Link to Windows Service "to Android’s purpose-built implementation."

Having said that, you will still need to unlock the phone to stream an app, but the article admits that's likely because Microsoft put that in for security reasons.

One of the other features of One UI 6.1.1 blocks the sideloading of apps by default on those phones, although it's pretty easy to disable this feature.

As we mentioned the One UI 6.1.1 update is currently only available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 phones. While it is expected that that same update will be released for older Samsung Galaxy phones sometime in the future, there have been recent online reports that claim the rollout for that update has been delayed indefinitely. The open beta for Samsung's One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, has been rumored to be delayed as well.