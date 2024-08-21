Samsung's One UI 7 Beta program to reportedly be short and less buggy

After rumors surfaced about the One UI 7 Beta program being delayed, we may now have a solid reason why Samsung decided to delay the Beta program. A Samsung leaker on social media platform X has hinted that this year's One UI 7 Beta program will not last long and could be less buggy.

According to leaker SamsonSirJi, Samsung is more focused on resolving all the bugs before releasing the One UI 7 update into its Beta stage. This could potentially be the reason behind the delayed beta program.

Samsung allegedly aims to iron out all the issues with the One UI 7 update. The One UI 7 team is rumored to be rigorously testing the Alpha build. Purportedly, the main objective behind this could be to provide a better user experience to the customers. Moreover, by resolving all the major and minor issues before the Beta program would give Samsung more time to shift its focus on refinements rather than bug fixes.

IMPORTANT: For the Samsung One UI 7.0 Fans.



The information i received directly from the Samsung One UI developer team provides a clear insight into the delay of One UI 7.0 beta:



1. The primary reason for the delay seems to be a commitment to quality. After encountering… pic.twitter.com/t87UObNbf5 — Samson Sir (@SamsonSirJi) August 21, 2024

Last year, the Android 14-based One UI 6 Beta program began in August. However, this year, we are approaching September with no sign of the One UI 7 Beta program. Notably, last year's Beta program witnessed significant issues, such as battery drain, animation lag, overheating problems, etc., that Samsung is allegedly determined to avoid with this year's One UI 7 Beta update.

One UI 7 is expected to introduce a lot of changes and new features to the Samsung Galaxy devices, as mentioned in a purported One UI 7 changelog. One UI 7 is expected to provide gamers with more granular controls to gameplay settings with the Good Lock Game Module. Aside from this, expect new icons, new animations, new camera UI, new battery icons, and much more with the One UI 7 update.