ID@Xbox showcase with looks at upcoming indies to kick off February 24

Microsoft already kicked off 2025 with a first-party games showcase as a part of its Developer_Direct series. Only a few weeks later, the next event is already incoming to Xbox fans, and this one is directed towards indies. Microsoft is bringing back its ID@Xbox digital showcase later this month, with IGN being the media partner that will present the numerous games at the show.

The ID@Xbox showcase will kick off on February 24 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The show will be livestreamed across all of IGN's media channels.

As for what sort of announcements and reveals will be made at the event, aside from a number of indie publishers, IGN says the "next big collaboration for Balatro" will be unveiled during the livestream. Here are some of the studios and publishers that will present their games at the event:

  • 11 Bit
  • BigFan
  • Critical Reflex
  • Daedalic
  • Game Source Entertainment
  • No More Robots
  • Panic
  • Playstack
  • Raw Fury
  • Thunder Lotus
  • Cult Games
  • Team17
  • Curve
  • Akapura
  • Don’t Nod

Being an indie-focused event, don't expect to see reveals from Xbox first-party studios or major publishers. There should be more than a few day-one Xbox Game Pass reveals though. During last year's show, the show gave out looks at the next Palworld update, Commandos Origins, a fresh Vampire Survivors update, 33 Immortals, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and more highly anticipated titles.

If you're waiting for the next major showcase event from publishers, don't forget that the Summer Game Fest kickoff is happening this June. Expect many companies to unveil their latest and greatest games during the replacement E3 event or the days surrounding it.

