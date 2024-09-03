Intel announces Intel Core Ultra 200V CPUs; laptops with the chips launch September 26

As promised a few weeks ago, Intel announced its next-generation Core Ultra CPUs, designed for use in Windows laptops, at a pre-IFA event in Berlin today. The Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors use the Lunar Lake architecture.

In a press release, Intel says that the Core Ultra 200V series will deliver up to 120 total platform TOPS across its CPU, GPU, and NPU chips while also using up to 50 percent less power than the previous generation Core Ultra chips. It stated:

The new processors deliver efficient and exceptional core performance through fine-tuned power management, completely rearchitected Performance-cores (P-core) optimized for performance per power per area. And Intel’s most powerful Efficient-cores (E-cores) to date are now able to contain more workloads, ensuring cool and quiet performance.

Intel says that the new NPU chip is more than four times more powerful than the previous generation NPU in the last Core Ultra. The GPU in the new Core Ultra 200V uses Intel's Xe2 graphics microarchitecture, with up to a 30 percent performance upgrade compared to the previous version. Laptops with the new chip will have battery life that lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Intel says most of the laptops sold with the new Core Ultra 200V chip will be branded as Intel Evo Edition laptops. Any notebook with that brand will have to include the following features:

Long real-world battery life.

Built-in security that helps prevent malware attacks and minimizes vulnerabilities.

Built-in Intel Arc graphics for accelerated creation and smoother game play, even while on the go.

Lightning-fast connectivity with Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig).

Ability to connect PC to multiple monitors, transfer files and charge PC with Thunderbolt Share3.

Instant wake and fast charging.

The highest sustainability standards with EPEAT Gold certification.

Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung are all planning to launch laptops with the Intel Core Ultra 200V chips, and they will officially launch on September 24, with pre-orders available starting today