Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI service to more government organizations

Early this year, Microsoft launched the Azure OpenAI service for Azure Government customers. Azure OpenAI Service in Azure Government will allow U.S. government agencies with stringent security and compliance requirements to use OpenAI's latest models at the unclassified level. At the time of launch, Microsoft mentioned that it was submitting Azure OpenAI Service for FedRAMP High authorization from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) and authorization for the Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level (IL) 4 and 5.

Today, Microsoft announced that Azure OpenAI has been approved as a service within the DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) and Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for Azure Government by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). DISA provides a global infrastructure for information sharing and communication across the Department of Defense. It also offers the Provisional Authorization of commercial cloud offerings and their services.

This new approval for Azure OpenAI service will allow even government organizations with the most stringent security requirements to use generative AI capabilities. OpenAI's latest cutting-edge model, GPT-4o, is now available as part of this latest FedRAMP High and DoD IL4/IL5 Authorization.

Microsoft highlighted that generative AI services can now be used in several scenarios, like intelligence gathering for better situational awareness, streamlining logistics operations, the ability to analyze operational data in real-time and respond to it with speed, and more.

Wes Anderson, Vice President of the Microsoft Federal Department of Defense Team, said the following regarding Azure OpenAI's availability for government agencies:

"With Azure OpenAI, these scenarios are not just possibilities—they are realities. This upgrade means more than just enhanced security; it means our armed forces are equipped to stay ahead in an increasingly complex global landscape."

This approval marks a significant step in empowering the U.S. government to harness the power of AI securely and responsibly, bolstering national security and operational efficiency.