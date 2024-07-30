Intel will officially launch its "Lunar Lake" next-gen Core Ultra CPUs on September 3

Intel is about to strike against both AMD and Qualcomm with the next major version of its Core Ultra CPUs made for laptops. Today, Intel revealed it would hold a live stream event on September 3 where it will officially launch the next generation of Core Ultra processors, under the "Lunar Lake" architecture.

The press announcement from Intel stated the company's executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, along with its senior vice president and general manager of the Client Business Group, Jim Johnson, would be part of the presentation. It added:

During the livestreamed event, they will reveal details on the new processors’ breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products.

The two executives will also be joined during the live stream event with unnamed "Intel partners." We are nearly certain one of those partners will be Microsoft. Intel previously stated its first Lunar Lake processors would also be the first to support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC program, which offers AI features on devices with a separate NPU processor.

Intel has previously said it expects 80 different Windows laptops to be released by the end of 2024 with its next-gen Lunar Lake-based Core Ultra CPUs, with about 20 PC makers offering those kinds of notebooks.

Copilot+ PCs first became available in June with laptops that had Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chips inside. However, those notebooks did not launch with the controversial Recall feature. It was supposed to take "images of your active screen every few seconds" so that users could find anything they did on their PC using search.

However, security fears about the feature started hitting the internet and caused Microsoft to delay the release of Recall out of Copilot+ PCs. So far, there's no word on when Recall will be added to those PCs.