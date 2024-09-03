Intel-powered Windows 11 computers are getting Copilot+ PC AI features this November

Today, Intel unveiled its newest mobile chips, the Core Ultra 200V series (codenamed Lunar Lake), which is packed with the company's latest innovations and powerful neural processing units (NPUs). Intel also confirmed Microsoft's earlier statement that computers with Intel's Lunar Lake and AMD's Strix Point processors will qualify for the new Copilot+ PC category.

As of right now, all Copilot+ PCs are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series processors. Built-in neural processing units enable additional AI-powered experiences, such as Recall, Windows Studio Effects, image generator in Paint and Photos, the new AutoSR upscaler, Live Captions, and more. Also, optimized applications can use neural processing units to accelerate various tasks.

If you are not ready to jump to Windows on ARM but would like to try Copilot+ PC capabilities, thanks to Intel's and AMD's new chips, you will soon be able to do so without potential compatibility compromises.

Intel says the new AI features will be available as a part of a free update somewhere in November, perhaps implying at the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2:

All designs featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.

Microsoft has yet to make it clear how computers with AMD and Intel processors will get new Copilot+ PC capabilities. Sadly, those features are not coming to existing computers with x86 processors from Intel and AMD.

The first computers with Intel's new Core Ultra 200V processors will launch on September 24, and they are now available for preorder. Besides new Windows 11's AI features, devices powered by the 200V processor family boast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, long "real-world battery life," faster graphics, lower temps, and quieter operation. You can learn more about those processors here.